Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $47,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 214,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

FITB stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

