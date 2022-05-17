Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 75,289 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,289 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Kraft Heinz worth $46,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,444 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,504,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,674.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 960,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after buying an additional 953,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

