Rhumbline Advisers Sells 15,577 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,577 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $50,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEG opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average is $66.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,966. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

