RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Down 33.0% in April

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the April 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $213,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter.

RIV opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.78%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

