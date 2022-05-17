RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Down 33.0% in April

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the April 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $213,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter.
RIV opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $18.75.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.