Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,365,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,321,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 838,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,982,000 after acquiring an additional 40,451 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.34. 14,383,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,994,404. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

