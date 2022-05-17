Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $9.60 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $7.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,883. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.19 and its 200 day moving average is $268.44. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.95 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

