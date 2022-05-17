Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2512 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of RRETY opened at C$10.02 on Tuesday. Robinsons Retail has a 1 year low of C$9.48 and a 1 year high of C$13.37.
