Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,458 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 2.29. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

