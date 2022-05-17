Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday after Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $38.00. The stock traded as low as $29.90 and last traded at $30.25. 442,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,130,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RBLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

