Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,012,900 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the April 15th total of 2,947,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,711,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roche has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.7922 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Roche in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Roche by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RHHBY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.50.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

