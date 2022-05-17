Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to C$74.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of CCDBF opened at $47.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

