Royal Bank of Canada Lowers New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $45.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.09.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $44.09 on Friday. New Relic has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $327,353.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,229 shares of company stock valued at $6,339,880 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in New Relic by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in New Relic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

