Royal Bank of Canada Lowers New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $45.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.09.
NYSE:NEWR opened at $44.09 on Friday. New Relic has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in New Relic by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in New Relic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About New Relic (Get Rating)
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Relic (NEWR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.