Royalty Pharma plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Royalty Pharma has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a current ratio of 21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.35. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $47.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,679.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,422 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,757. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

