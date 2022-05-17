Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.05. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $8.98.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
