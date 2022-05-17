Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.05. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $8.98.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safeguard Scientifics (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.