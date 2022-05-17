Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Update

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 602,200 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the April 15th total of 458,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 268,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 71,260 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,855. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.44. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.51.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SLRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

