Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $8.92.

In other Salient Midstream & MLP Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $81,042.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought 310,073 shares of company stock worth $2,455,119 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMM. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the first quarter worth about $415,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 65,055 shares in the last quarter.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

