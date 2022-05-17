Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €43.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €43.00 ($44.79) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($46.88) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($46.88) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($31.35) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($45.83) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.71 ($41.36).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZG stock opened at €34.30 ($35.73) on Friday. Salzgitter has a one year low of €22.78 ($23.73) and a one year high of €48.76 ($50.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €40.12 and its 200 day moving average is €34.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 3.17.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.