Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 444,300 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SSL remained flat at $$24.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 249,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sasol has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sasol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sasol by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,753,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,708,000 after buying an additional 42,701 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 502,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sasol by 659.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 297,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sasol by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

