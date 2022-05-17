Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

OTCMKTS:SISXF opened at $10.76 on Friday. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

