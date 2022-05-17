Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at TD Securities

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.28.

Shares of SIS opened at C$13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.93. Savaria has a one year low of C$12.73 and a one year high of C$22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$886.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.89.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$182.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.32%.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total transaction of C$437,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

