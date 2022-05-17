SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,183 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

NYSE TFC opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.01.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

