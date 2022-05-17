SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,475 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,754,000 after buying an additional 187,448 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,006,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,305,000 after buying an additional 54,710 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in MetLife by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,272,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in MetLife by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,589,304 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

NYSE MET opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.