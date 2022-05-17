SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $251,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 103,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 228,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 2,127.4% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 24,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,965,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. The company has a market capitalization of $284.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

