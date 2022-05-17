SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $318,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SWM Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,457,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $141.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.38. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.31 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

