SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $269,000 Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $175.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.71 and a 200-day moving average of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

