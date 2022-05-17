SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $440,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.07.

TT stock opened at $137.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.39 and its 200 day moving average is $169.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

