SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $476,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 63,775 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 34,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

