SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.95. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

