SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.34.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

