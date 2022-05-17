SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,989 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE:DTE opened at $130.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.64.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.