Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives $180.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBGSY. Zacks Investment Research cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($187.50) to €175.00 ($182.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($208.33) to €185.00 ($192.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of SBGSY traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 541,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $40.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.4592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

