Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,255 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $32,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $723,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $34.07. 6,475,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,856,637. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

