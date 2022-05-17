Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Cut by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.82 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

