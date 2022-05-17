Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $25.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $536,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 26,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

STNG traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,122. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -8.58%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

