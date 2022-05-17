Scotiabank Cuts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$19.75

Posted by on May 17th, 2022

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.38.

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$16.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$16.08 and a 12 month high of C$19.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.91%.

In related news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total transaction of C$462,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,014 shares in the company, valued at C$2,313,134.04.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

