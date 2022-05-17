Scotiabank Lowers Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF) Price Target to C$0.35

Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC EXMGF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27. Excelsior Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

Get Excelsior Mining alerts:

About Excelsior Mining (Get Rating)

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.