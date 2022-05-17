scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SCPH stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

