Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Position Lifted by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188,208 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,388 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up about 18.2% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned 0.41% of SEA worth $489,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 677,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $151,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $4,474,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,788,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 13,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE stock traded up $9.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.86. 667,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,354. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.61. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

SEA Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.