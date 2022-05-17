Seedify.fund Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.84 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00005614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $41.84 million and $2.51 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00509572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00036178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,135.79 or 1.84805101 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

