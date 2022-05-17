Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $44.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

