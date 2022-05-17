Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will post sales of $10.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.10 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $5.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $41.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.50 million to $45.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $48.91 million, with estimates ranging from $44.30 million to $53.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.91. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 62.07% and a return on equity of 31.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.11. 2,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,257. The company has a market cap of $151.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

In related news, COO Nicolas Soro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,218 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,066,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 197.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $1,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 61.4% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 323,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 122,988 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.