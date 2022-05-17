Shadows (DOWS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,682.00

Shadows (DOWS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Shadows has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. Shadows has a market capitalization of $384,577.53 and approximately $6,682.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,805.19 or 0.99986985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00104968 BTC.

About Shadows

DOWS is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

