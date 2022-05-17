Shapiro Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 81,271 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 2.6% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Micron Technology worth $142,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Shares of MU traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.45. 967,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,306,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

