Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
SHEL opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67.
Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
