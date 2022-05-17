Shelter Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:SHQA) Short Interest Down 29.5% in April

Shelter Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:SHQA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the April 15th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SHQA stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,242. Shelter Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHQA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,038,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at about $16,038,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at about $10,449,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 848,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,811,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

