Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FOUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

FOUR stock traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,309. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $103.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -109.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

