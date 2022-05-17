Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Shoals Technologies Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shoals Technologies Group stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 80,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,263. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $37.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,045,000 after buying an additional 1,455,903 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,403,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after buying an additional 1,140,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1,412.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 440,430 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,460,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,908,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.