Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAEYY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Baader Bank upgraded Shop Apotheke Europe to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($114.58) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

