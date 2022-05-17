Short Interest in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expands By 32.9%

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the April 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.79. 454,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,551. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on ARES. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2,612.8% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,285,000 after buying an additional 1,615,131 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after buying an additional 1,548,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,124,000 after buying an additional 1,234,187 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after buying an additional 711,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

