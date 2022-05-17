Short Interest in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Decreases By 21.4%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,060 shares of company stock worth $7,408,871 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth about $11,857,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.51. The stock had a trading volume of 235,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,024. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $44.34 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.51. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

